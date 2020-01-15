×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson comments on turning 50 and his future on PGA TOUR Champions.

Prior to The American Express 2020, Phil Mickelson talks about him turning 50 and what lies ahead on PGA TOUR Champions. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.