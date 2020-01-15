×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson comments on his health leading into the 2020 season

Prior to The American Express 2020, Phil Mickelson talks about his off season and his health leading into the 2020 season. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.