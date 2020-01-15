Daily Fantasy preview for The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of The American Express 2020. While PGA West's Stadium Course is the host, players also play one round each at PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.