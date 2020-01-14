Get to Know: Talor Gooch

|
Take a trip home to Midwest City, Oklahoma with Talor Gooch, where he shares why he loves living in his hometown and what it was like growing up with a dad who played baseball with the Texas Rangers. Then go out to his home course to get a behind the scenes look at his practice routine.
