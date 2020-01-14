×
All-time shots from The American Express

Check out the top 10 all-time best shots from The American Express, featuring amazing hole outs, a great flop shot from Phil Mickelson and a number of aces. This tournament was formerly known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic, Humana Challenge and CareerBuilder Challenge.