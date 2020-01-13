×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Lil Tiger's swing is better than yours, Kardashians try golf and Kuch's medal sock

In The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the Sony Open in Hawaii, where Matt Kuchar revealed he keeps his Olympic bronze medal in a sock, fans lost their minds over Charlie Woods' range session with Tiger and Hollywood stars, like the Kardashians, play golf.