2019-20 Fall winners of FedEx Air & Ground Performance of the Week

In the second season of the FedEx Air & Ground Performance of the Week program, FedEx continues to highlight impressive driving and putting performances by recognizing deserving players. In honor of the Air & Ground winners, donations are made to local tournament charities.
