Henrik Norlander spins approach to set up birdie at the Sony Open

In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Henrik Norlander lands his 86-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
