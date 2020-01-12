Cameron Smith wins in a playoff at the Sony Open

|
In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith carded a 2-under 68, getting him to 11-under for the tournament to force a playoff with Brendan Steele. He would go on to defeat Steele on the first playoff hole to secure his first individual PGA TOUR victory of his career.
