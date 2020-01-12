×
Cameron Smith's winning highlights from the Sony Open

In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith turned in a 2-under 68 to get to 11-under for the tournament, forcing a playing between he and Brendan Steele. Smith would par the opening playoff hole to clinch the win, his first individual win on the PGA TOUR.