Cameron Smith's tap-in par good enough to win playoff at the Sony Open

In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith lands his approach within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. Smith would go on to two-putt for par, defeating Brendan Steele for his first individual win on the PGA TOUR.