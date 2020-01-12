Cameron Smith's tap-in par good enough to win playoff at the Sony Open

|
In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith lands his approach within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. Smith would go on to two-putt for par, defeating Brendan Steele for his first individual win on the PGA TOUR.
