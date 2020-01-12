Cameron Smith's interview after winning the Sony Open

|
Following his win in a playoff over Brendan Steele at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith talks about his play at Waialae Country Club, how it feels to win while his home country of Australia is dealing with devastating brush fires and what it means to capture his first career individual PGA TOUR victory.
