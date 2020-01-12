Cameron Smith interview after Round 3 of Sony Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Following a third-round 66, Cameron Smith reflects on his play in the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii with Fred Albers from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.