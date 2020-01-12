Cameron Smith gets up-and-down to force playoff at the Sony Open

|
In the final round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th hole to card a birdie and force a playoff with Brendan Steele to decide the tournament.
