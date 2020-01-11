Ted Potter Jr. nearly holes out from 209 yards at the Sony Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.