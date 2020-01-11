×
Ted Potter Jr. nearly holes out from 209 yards at the Sony Open

In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ted Potter, Jr. nearly holes his 209-yard approach before stopping his ball within 10 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.