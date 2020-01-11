×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Rodgers holes out from bunker at the Sony Open

In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.