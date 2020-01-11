×
Brendan Steele leads by three after 54 holes at the Sony Open

In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele birdied his last three holes on his way to carding a 6-under 64 to get to 12-under for the tournament and take a three-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.