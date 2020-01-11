Brendan Steele leads by three after 54 holes at the Sony Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele birdied his last three holes on his way to carding a 6-under 64 to get to 12-under for the tournament and take a three-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.