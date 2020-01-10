×
Steele, Davis tied for the lead at the Sony Open

In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis both carded 4-under 66's to get to 6-under for the tournament, tying for the 36-hole lead by one stroke over the field heading into the weekend.