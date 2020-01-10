×
Rory Sabbatini reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony Open

In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini reaches the green in two to set up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.