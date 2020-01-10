×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at the Sony Open

In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hits the pin with a chip shot, stopping his ball inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie.