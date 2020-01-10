Joel Dahmen gets up-and-down for birdie at the Sony Open

|
In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joel Dahmen hits the pin with a chip shot, stopping his ball inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt to complete the up-and-down for birdie.
