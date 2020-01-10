LISTEN: Collin Morikawa works with caddie to save par at the Sony Open

|
In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa sends his tee shot far right into the rough behind a number of trees at the par-4 6th hole. After a long discussion with his caddie, Morikawa opted to go over one of the trees to lay up. From there he would go on to get up-and-down to save par.
