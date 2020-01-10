×
LISTEN: Collin Morikawa works with caddie to save par at the Sony Open

In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa sends his tee shot far right into the rough behind a number of trees at the par-4 6th hole. After a long discussion with his caddie, Morikawa opted to go over one of the trees to lay up. From there he would go on to get up-and-down to save par.