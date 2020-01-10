×
Brandt Snedeker uses Texas Wedge to sink birdie putt at the Sony Open

In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandt Snedeker jars a 35-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.