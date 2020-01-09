×
Justin Thomas' history of incredible shots into No. 18

On the final hole with the tournament on the line, Justin Thomas has proven himself to be dangerous with a wedge. From 117 yards to 3 feet in a playoff at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions. From 114 yards to 3 feet in The Honda Classic 2018. A hole out from 121 yards at the 2018 World Golf Championships - Mexico Championship.