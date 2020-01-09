×
In Memoriam: Pete Dye

Legendary golf architect Pete Dye has passed away at the age of 94. The World Golf Hall of Fame member will be remembered for his immense love of the game and challenging golf course designs, including his crowning achievement, THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.