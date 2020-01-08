Lanto Griffin goes zip lining in Hawaii

|
Ahead of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Lanto Griffin is joined by his girlfriend and best friend, Oliver, who proposes to his girlfriend during their experience. The two couples also get a lesson in reforestation efforts on the Hawaiian Islands.
