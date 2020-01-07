Webb Simpson and caddie Paul Tesori stay strong through struggles

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
From 2015 to 2016, as Webb Simpson transitioned to a different putter as a result of the anchored putter ban, he sought the advice of mental and short game coaches. The strength of his relationship with caddie Paul Tesori helped him find his form and return to the TOUR Championship in 2017.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.