Webb Simpson and caddie Paul Tesori stay strong through struggles

From 2015 to 2016, as Webb Simpson transitioned to a different putter as a result of the anchored putter ban, he sought the advice of mental and short game coaches. The strength of his relationship with caddie Paul Tesori helped him find his form and return to the TOUR Championship in 2017.