JT wins 3-hole playoff, Homa owns Twitter, Cantlay's Mai Tais

In The Good, Bad and Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Justin Thomas won the 3-hole playoff but his white pants lost, Max Homa dominated twitter roasting fans swings and Patrick Cantlay's Mai Tai comment goes viral.