JT wins 3-hole playoff, Homa owns Twitter, Cantlay's Mai Tais

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In The Good, Bad and Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Justin Thomas won the 3-hole playoff but his white pants lost, Max Homa dominated twitter roasting fans swings and Patrick Cantlay's Mai Tai comment goes viral.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.