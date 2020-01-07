×
Impact of Webb Simpson's father on career

Not only did Webb Simpson's father Sam introduce him to the game of golf, but introduced Webb to his now wife, Dowd. Sam was along for most of Webb's success until succumbing to illness at the age of 74 in late 2017. Webb captured one of the biggest titles of his career the following spring at THE PLAYERS Championship 2018 at TPC Sawgrass.