Justin Thomas' winning highlights from Sentry

In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas carded a 4-under 69 but bogeyed two of the last holes in regulation, dropping to 14-under for the tournament to force a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Thomas would go on to outlast both Schauffele and Reed through three playoff holes on his way to claiming his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.