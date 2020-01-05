×
Justin Thomas wins in playoff at Sentry

In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas carded a 4-under 69 to get to 14-under for the tournament and force a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Thomas would go on to win in a third playoff hole against Reed to claim his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.