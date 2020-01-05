×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas sticks approach to set up winning birdie at Sentry

In the third playoff hole of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas sticks his 107-yard approach within 2 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie, defeating Patrick Reed for his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.