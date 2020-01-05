Justin Thomas sticks approach to set up winning birdie at Sentry

|
In the third playoff hole of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas sticks his 107-yard approach within 2 feet of the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie, defeating Patrick Reed for his 12th career PGA TOUR victory.
