Justin Thomas' interview after winning Sentry

Following his win in a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas discusses what it means to claim his 12th career PGA TOUR victory and the grind he went through during the final holes at Kapalua.
