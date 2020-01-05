×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas' interview after winning Sentry

Following his win in a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas discusses what it means to claim his 12th career PGA TOUR victory and the grind he went through during the final holes at Kapalua.