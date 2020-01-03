×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Xander Schauffele leads by one heading into the weekend at Sentry

In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele turned in a 5-under 68, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.