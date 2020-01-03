Patrick Reed's Round 2 highlights from Sentry

|
In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed carded a 7-under 66, tying for the low round of the tournament and getting him to 8-under through two rounds, one back of the leader Xander Schauffele.
