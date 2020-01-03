×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Reed interview after Round 2 of Sentry

Following a second-round 66, Patrick Reed reflects on his play in the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions with Mark Carnevale from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.