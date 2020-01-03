×
Get to Know: Sebastián Muñoz

2019 Sanderson Farms Championship winner reflects on his early season success, trips to Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions and placement in THE PLAYERS Championship field and the Olympic Games (representing Colombia), thanks to his victory at Sanderson.