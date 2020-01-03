×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Gary Woodland sinks 50-footer for eagle at Sentry

In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland rolls in a 50-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole.