Chez Reavie's eagle hole out is the Shot of the Day

In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie lands his 66-yard approach on a greenside hill well beyond the green, but spins it back, on to the green and into the cup to card an eagle at the par-5 15th hole.