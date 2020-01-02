Lanto Griffin returns home a winner and surprises mom

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
2019 Houston Open winner Lanto Griffin returns home to Blacksburg, Virginia to show off the homes he came of age in and the backyard he created golf holes in. He also returns to the golf club he honed his game on and surprises his mother with a car.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.