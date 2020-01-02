×
Lanto Griffin returns home a winner and surprises mom

2019 Houston Open winner Lanto Griffin returns home to Blacksburg, Virginia to show off the homes he came of age in and the backyard he created golf holes in. He also returns to the golf club he honed his game on and surprises his mother with a car.