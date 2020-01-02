×
Graeme McDowell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 17 at Sentry

In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.