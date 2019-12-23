Jason Day records best putting season of the decade in 2015-16

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
During the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season, Jason Day led the TOUR in strokes gained-putting, gaining an average of 1.13 strokes per round over an average TOUR player. This equated to 4.5 strokes a week and helped the Australian compile 16 top-25 finishes, including three victories.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.