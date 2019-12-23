×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jason Day records best putting season of the decade in 2015-16

During the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season, Jason Day led the TOUR in strokes gained-putting, gaining an average of 1.13 strokes per round over an average TOUR player. This equated to 4.5 strokes a week and helped the Australian compile 16 top-25 finishes, including three victories.