Tiger Woods highlights from 2019 Presidents Cup

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Check out all of the best shots from U.S. Team Playing Captain Tiger Woods, who went 3-0-0 at Royal Melbourne to pass Phil Mickelson for the most victories in Presidents Cup history (27) and go undefeated in the Presidents Cup for the second time (5-0; 2009).
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.