Tiger Woods highlights from 2019 Presidents Cup

Check out all of the best shots from U.S. Team Playing Captain Tiger Woods, who went 3-0-0 at Royal Melbourne to pass Phil Mickelson for the most victories in Presidents Cup history (27) and go undefeated in the Presidents Cup for the second time (5-0; 2009).