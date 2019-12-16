Tiger adds another historic stat, JT's T.O. moment and the U.S. celebrates its comeback victory

|
In The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the 2019 Presidents Cup, where Tiger Woods became the winningest player in Presidents Cup history, while captaining his squad to the second biggest comeback in history and his playing partner Justin Thomas went full Terrell Owens.
