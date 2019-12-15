×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Tway makes birdie on No. 3 at QBE Shootout

In the final round of the 2019 QBE Shootout, Kevin Tway sinks a birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.