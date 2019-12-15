×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Andrew Putnam nearly jars his tee shot at QBE Shootout

In the final round of the 2019 QBE Shootout, Andrew Putnam nearly jars his tee shot on the par-3 8th hole.