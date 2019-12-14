×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau drains 23-foot birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Tony Finau sinks a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.