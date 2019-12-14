×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods' 162-yard wedge to 10 feet sets up birdie at the Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods hits his 159-yard approach shot on the par-4 10th hole to 10 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.