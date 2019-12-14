×
The International team leads by two heading into the final day at the Presidents Cup

On Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, The International team's lead was shortened by one point after a long Saturday of play. They lead 10 to 8 heading into Sunday. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.