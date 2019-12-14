×
Matt Kuchar's birdie to win hole and secure victory for U.S. in Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Matt Kuchar hits his 129-yard approach shot on the par-4 17th hole to 5 feet, then sinks the putt for birdie to win the hole and assure the U.S. team of winning the Cup. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.