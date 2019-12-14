Matt Kuchar's birdie to win hole and secure victory for U.S. in Presidents Cup

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Matt Kuchar hits his 129-yard approach shot on the par-4 17th hole to 5 feet, then sinks the putt for birdie to win the hole and assure the U.S. team of winning the Cup. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.