Matt Kuchar's 15-foot birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Matt Kuchar sinks a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.
